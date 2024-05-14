Nic Cage recently put it out there in the world that he was quitting movies and had become so enraptured by discovering Breaking Bad that he was going to find himself a TV role instead, and oh boy, he did just that.

In an interesting development as well, Cage will sort-of be reprising (in live-action form) his animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse character, Spider-Man Noir. Way back in 2018, Cage prepared audiences for that film by promising that Humphrey Bogart lived within his portrayal of “Peter Parker from the ’30s,” and although Cage recently suggested that he’d had enough of comic-book movies, that doesn’t mean that he can’t do the comic-book thing on TV.

In Tuesday’s Amazon Upfront presentations, Cage’s new TV show was revealed to be called Noir, which will have the backing of ex-Sony Co-Chair Amy Pascal as an executive producer along with Steve Lightfoot, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Oren Uziel. The series will premiere on MGM+ followed by a debut on Prime Video (Amazon), and again, this will be a live-action series. From the description:

Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

This might even be event TV? Perhaps. That determination remains up in the air, of course, but here’s a certainty: this makes that spider-fighting cameo in The Flash even funnier.