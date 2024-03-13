Nicolas Cage did not seem to enjoy a question about his comic book collection. While promoting his new movie Arcadian at SXSW, Cage participated in a Q&A where he got a little testy when asked if he’d ever return to the realm of comic book films after previously starring in Ghost Rider and Kick-Ass.

“Would I return to the comic book genre? I guess never say never, right?” Cage said before venting his frustration with the topic. “But, you know, much has been made about that. My comic book collection just goes viral so quickly and exponentially and I feel like it’s in some ways eclipsed by what I’m really reading. You know, like The Overcoat or Herman Hesse. It’s like I’m still stuck in 12 years old with the NyQuil and the lemon cookies reading The Incredible Hulk #72. I mean, c’mon, I’ve grown up.”

You can watch Cage’s full response below:

Nicolas Cage on doing comic book movies #SXSW pic.twitter.com/YeYE8kZtfL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2024

However, despite his seeming annoyance at the question, Cage switched to a more diplomatic gear and admitted he could still pop up in a comic book movie down the road.

“That’s not who I am anymore, which isn’t to say I don’t appreciate it. I do,” Cage said in conclusion. “And I’ll probably still be open to playing something, but it’s not really on my mind.”

More recently, the actor had a very brief cameo in The Flash where his version of Superman was finally brought to life, but he has openly spoken out about the overly-CGI’d final product.

“When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did,” Cage told Yahoo! back in November. “I literally went to shoot a scene for maybe an hour in the suit, looking at the destruction of a universe and trying to convey the feelings of loss and sadness and terror in my eyes. That’s all I did.”

Arcadian opens in theaters on April 12.

(Via Deadline Hollywood on Twitter)