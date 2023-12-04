Nicolas Cage is ready to make the jump to TV. After starring in over 100 movies, including his latest release Dream Scenario, Cage wants to transition from the big screen to the small screen thanks to finally getting around to watching a little show called Breaking Bad.

In a new interview with Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan, Cage revealed that he probably has about three or four more movies in him, and then he wants to end on a “high note” after basically exploring every film genre possible.

“I don’t want to get stuck in any genre or any performance style. I want to do it all,” Cage said. “And I feel that I’ve, at this point – after 45 years of doing this; that in over 100 movies – I feel I’ve pretty much said what I’ve had to say with cinema.”

However, Cage isn’t done acting. He just wants to try a different medium, namely television.

“I am very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television,” Cage said. “I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they’re given to express themselves. I saw Bryan Cranston stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of Breaking Bad. We don’t have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me.”

The actor also wouldn’t mind staying in one place for a while so he can spend more “quality time” with his family.

“What’s important is my children and I have a baby daughter,” Cage said. “And if I can find an episodic show to do that stays in one place where I don’t have to keep leaving, we can all be together. That, on a personal level, would be great. But also I’m a student and I don’t know if I have anything else to learn in cinema. I might have something to learn in television.”

(Via Uproxx)