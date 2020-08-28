Never one to let an opportunity to voice an alcoholic dragon go by, Nicolas Cage has agreed to voice an alcoholic dragon.

Deadline reports that Cage will voice the lead character in the Amazon series Highfire, based on author Eoin Colfer’s novel of the same name. Described as “True Detective by way of Pete’s Dragon” (so… Reign of Fire?), Highfire is a “gritty crime-thriller with doses of magical realism. Its central character, Highfire (Cage), is a vodka-drinking, Flashdance-loving dragon who lives an isolated existence in the bayous of Louisiana.”

Here’s more (feel free to take a shot of Absinthe after every sentence):

Once upon a time, dragons ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become plain old ‘Vern’ and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time. It isn’t much of a life but he’s alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes – even if its violent – to preserve his own hide. When Vern’s world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships.

It’s honestly surprising that it took Cage this long to voice a dragon, alcoholic or otherwise, but Highfire will fit in nicely around playing Joe Exotic in a Tiger King show and the movie where he portrays himself. It can even film at his pyramid tomb.

