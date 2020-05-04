Is anyone else surprised that if you do a Google Image search for “nicolas cage tiger,” there are no photos of him posing with a tiger, probably while surrounded by goblets? All that shows up is the actor wearing a tiger shirt in Mandy and this weird Photoshop of him as Siegfried & Roy (find you a man who can do both). That’s about to change, though, as Cage is set to star in a series about Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King.

Variety reports that the series, based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” by Leif Reigstad, “will be taken to market in the coming days” and is being overseen by Dan Lagana, the creator of American Vandal. “Did Carole Baskin kill her husband” has nothing on “Who drew the dicks?”

Here’s more on the series:

The story centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.

This is Cage’s first TV role in his career, and it’s instantly my new favorite show.

