Getty Image

After getting bumped from Tuesday night’s Tonight Show, Norm Macdonald sat down on Wednesday morning for a candid interview with shock jock Howard Stern. In was originally probably supposed to be primarily a chat about his new Netflix series, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, the topic of conversation inevitably steered to the whirlwind of controversy Macdonald had found himself embroiled in over the course of 24 hours, due his remarks expressing sympathy for his friends, Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr.

Macdonald told Stern that he had actually arrived on set for his appearance and was backstage when host Jimmy Fallon personally delivered the bad news, after producers went back and forth on having him address the controversy in a statement at some point at the beginning or end of the show. At that point, some planned comedy bits with Macdonald and follow guest Matthew McConaughey had already been scrapped:

“Then Jimmy came back in, said can I talk to you buddy?” Macdonald said. “He was very broken up about it, he said ‘I don’t know what to do..it’s just that I have so much pressure, people are crying. Senior producers are crying.’ “I was like good Lord, bring them in and let me talk to them, I don’t want to make people cry,” he said. “Jimmy said come back whenever you want, but I think it’ll hurt the show tonight.”

Unfortunately, Macdonald may not have helped his case by also telling Stern that he’d “have to have Down syndrome to not feel sorry” for the victims of harassment and adding, “Down syndrome, that’s my new word.”

As of this morning, at least, Macdonald’s series was still a go, as he also told Stern that he’d spoken to Netflix COO Ted Sarandos and that “he knows I’m a good person,” however it remains to be seen whether or not the streaming service will stick with the September 14 premiere date.