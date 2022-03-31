Of the main characters from season one of The Walking Dead, only two are still on the show: Daryl and Carol. The duo, played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, formed the strongest emotional bond over the course of 11 seasons, and they’ll appear in a spin-off once the original series is over. Speaking of, Reedus commemorated the last day of filming on The Walking Dead as the show wrapped its final season this week.

“That’s a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was,” he wrote on Instagram. In a video posted to director Greg Nicotero’s account, Reedus added, “Love you, buddy. Thank you for everything. It’s been a real joy. I feel like my entire brain is short circuiting right now. I can’t really wrap my head around this.”

How does Reedus plan on celebrating the occasion? “I’ll be on the bathroom floor with a martini and tears.” Add an Entenmann’s coffeecake, too. Go nuts.

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang also posted about the final day of filming on social media. “Thanks to everyone who’s sent well wishes to those of us who work on the show today. It’s been an amazing ride,” she wrote, along with a special shoutout to Lauren Cohan, who’s (mostly) been there since season two.

The Walking Dead series finale will air later this year.