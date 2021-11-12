Disney+ has officially revealed the first look at its highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which brings back Ewan McGregor‘s fan-favorite portrayal of the classic Jedi. Set just after the climactic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the series directed by Deborah Chow, who cut her teeth on The Mandalorian, follows Obi-Wan as he begins his new life on Tatooine where he’s tasked with a very important mission: Protect Luke Skywalker.

As the sizzle reel shows, Obi-Wan’s mission will not be easy. Chow reveals that the galaxy is in turmoil following the rise of the Galactic Empire, and “Jedi hunters” are on the prowl for any remaining members of the now-destroyed Order. This point is emphasized by concept art of an Inquisitor, who are Sith-like individuals tasked by Darth Vader to hunt the Jedi. (Fast & Furious star Sung Kang is rumored to be one such hunter.)

Naturally, Darth Vader’s shadow looms large over everything, and the sizzle reel confirms that Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as the newly-christened Dark Lord of the Sith.

While the sizzle reel was primarily concept art, there was a notable moment of live footage featuring Christensen’s lightsaber training for his return as Vader.

As McGregor coyly quips, fans are sure to enjoy the two actors taking “another swing at each other” as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series clearly builds towards an epic rematch between the former master and apprentice. The two are shown fighting in a new piece of concept art, and once again, they can’t seem to resist duking it out in some fiery location.

(Via Disney+)