Ewan McGregor Had To Stay Quiet About A ‘Star Wars’ Secret For Years

It’s only fitting that Ewan McGregor will appear in Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn is the one bright spot of Suicide Squad, and McGregor is generally considered to be one of the few actors who survived the Star Wars prequels with his reputation intact. (It’s basically him and Sheev himself, Ian McDiarmid.) His role, as young Obi-Wan Kenobi, is such a fan favorite that he’s getting his own show.

As we previously reported, McGregor is starring in the as-of-yet untitled Obi-Wan series coming to Disney+. No other details are available, but the Scottish actor is thrilled the news is finally out; he’s been keeping it a secret for years. “It’s a fucking massive relief,” he told Men’s Journal. “Because for four years, I’ve been having to lie to people about it.” McGregor couldn’t legally blab about the show, otherwise Disney would have thrown into a swamp on Dagobah, but now he’s free to go around telling everyone hello there.

McGregor continued, “The storyline sits between Episode III [Revenge of the Sith] and Episode IV [Star Wars]… It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him — well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.” Obi-Wan handled it the way we all would: by retreating to the desert to become a “crazy old man” who knows way too much about Tusken Raiders. Very reltable.

