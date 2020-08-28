The 2020 Emmys are fast approaching, and the lineup of talent being recognized by the awards show serves as a reminder of all the good TV that’s out there, just waiting to be devoured. And as we like to do around all the major awards shows, Uproxx asked Britt Ellis and Taylour Chanel to break down a handful of their favorite nominations in a brand new episode of Obsessed! And this time, Chanel and Ellis are shaking off the disappointment of last year’s underwhelming awards season in favor of highlighting some standout performances and fan-favorite series that might take home hardware come Emmys night.

That includes Zendaya’s mesmerizing turn as a drug-addicted teen on HBO’s Euphoria — a show that’s become a cultural phenomenon and has fans clamoring for a second season to drop soon. Chanel is definitely one of those fans, tuning into the season not once, but twice, in order to appreciate its gritty, surrealist storytelling. And lit makeup looks. For Ellis, though, the show to watch from this year’s awards slate is Succession, which has been nominated for 18 awards, including major acting categories like Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. Even if you’re like Chanel and struggle to watch “rich white people doing rich white people things,” the dramatic chaos of this dysfunctional family is undeniably addictive.

One thing our hosts can agree on, though, is that critical darling Schitt’s Creek deserves all the Emmy love following its glorious final season. The series was nominated in every main comedy category, doubling down on recent past Emmy love that took entirely too long to develop if you ask us. Still, better late than never.

Will this finally be the year some of these exciting series take home Emmys hardware? Check out the video above to see what Ellis and Chanel think.