It’s a bad time for, y’know, existence, but a good time to be a John Mulaney fan.

On Thursday (tonight!) at 7 p.m. EST, he’s getting the Sack Lunch Bunch back together. “Me & the Sack Lunch Bunch invite you to our LIVE REWATCH PARTY,” he tweeted. “Comedy, noodles, Jake Gyllenhaal, a song about my Nana’s bf that got me in trouble with my family. And a calm discussion of anxiety.” Even if Mr. Music doesn’t drop by, because he’s too busy doing handstands for Tom Holland, at least we’ll get to listen to “I Saw a White Lady Standing on the Street Just Sobbing (And I Think About It Once a Week)” again. (You’re welcome to sob, white lady, but please, do it in your apartment.)

Mulaney also revealed that he and Nick Kroll have recorded a podcast as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, the Steely Dan of Upper West Side Jews, and it’s coming out on April 3 (tomorrow!). As someone who has watched the Oh, Hello special on Netflix in its entirety three times, and thinks about how Gil Faizon’s “real name” is Gil Cosby weekly, this is exciting news. “She was the People’s Princess and they were two men who hung out at Duane Reade. But now worlds have collided. From the stars of Oh Hello on Broadway and the video taped version of Oh, Hello on Broadway comes a podcast on the life and death of Princess Diana,” the podcast description reads. There’s also an audio trailer, with a “Sarah Koenig–style audio producer [reading] a ‘Xerox copy of a fax’ sent to her by Gil and George,” according to Vulture. Here’s what it says:

Oh, hello. It’s George and Gil, your favorite guys in the world and also New York, which is an awesome city, but not as good as it used to be, because of Mayor de Blasio and the Knicks, who stink. We are in mandatory self-quarantine right now, but we think what the world needs is a podcast from us, George and Gil: the bad boys of broadcast. It’s time we finish and air this podcast. The very fact that we have content banked means we are miles ahead of the competition. Even a half-finished podcast that almost ruined our friendship is more than you dunces have out there in nobodyville. We’re gonna win the quarantine. And one last thing: you’re welcome.

Feel free to eat a plain plate of noodles while watching John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, as long as you save room for a tuna sandwich during the Oh, Hello podcast.