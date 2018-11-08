Getty Image

Olan Rogers is a writer/director/producer from Nashville, Tennessee. Currently, Olan has created and executive produced Final Space — an interstellar space comedy featuring an astronaut named Gary and his sidekick Mooncake — alongside Conan O’Brien. The show began airing this week exclusively on VRV. Olan was nice enough to take a few minutes to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Fizzy Lifting Juice.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Hugh Jackman or my wife.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

(Always) The Office.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Being from Nashville, probably Hot Chicken.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Can I say my email? Because I’m going to say my email. I’m serious! Probably my em…Amazon.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I know this is weird, but it ranges from Daft Punk’s “Tron” soundtrack to Post Malone “Better Now” to Mumford and Sons.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

I would tell him the correct frozen pizzas to eat and save myself from decades of burning the roof of my mouth with flaming cardboard.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

A bobcat with a saddle.

9. Dogs or cats?

I have both so I’ll be diplomatic and say a luck dragon.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

I’ve only been to a few, but one as a kid: Billy Ray Cryus. I was a kid alright. “Achy Breaky Heart” spoke to me. I burned a hole in that cassette tape. But I’ll say Matt Kearney.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Lord of the Rings trilogy

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My wife agreed to join forces with me on a daily basis.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Finally the question I’ve been waiting for…Sleep and play “Age of Empires 2” all day.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Face Off. What a stupidly brilliant movie.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Nashville Predators

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Crazy, I know this. 9:30pm – it was closing…I went to get hibachi at Shoguns in Cordova, TN and for the first time the meal I paid for wasn’t given to 20 people. Because they do that. Everyone gets a piece of my filet mignon…Stew with his whole extended family, little Billy has to get a piece, the couple who bought sushi, the other family, and the werewolf. Alright there was no little Billy but you get my point. It was just me and my wife. And it was the best meal I’ve ever had.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Bohemian Rhapsody.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

No idea. Slimmer from Ghostbusters?

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

I love Nic Cage but he is out there so the meal has to be crazy. A full pan of brownies and a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos.

