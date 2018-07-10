Some ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Regulars Will Take A Trip Behind The Curtain In ‘One Day At A Time’

07.10.18 1 min ago

FOX

One Day at a Time and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are both very good shows. They’re very different shows, to be sure, but they’re still pretty good at what they do. Hence why critics and fans alike were pleased as punch when Netflix finally announced they had renewed the former for a third season (not to mention singer Gloria Estefan’s casting as a new recurring character), and when NBC picked up Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a sixth season after FOX decided to cancel it. What could possibly be better than these two big pieces of news?

How about having a few of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s finest guest-star on an upcoming episode of One Day at a Time? It’s not really a crossover, of course, but actresses Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz will trade in their badges and guns for two unspecified roles on the Rita Moreno-starring vehicle at Netflix. Fumero broke the news on Twitter with a GIF of her and Beatriz revealing themselves behind abuela Lydia’s (Moreno) famous curtain: “Guess who’s coming to hang with the Alvarez family!?!!”

“CAN NOT EXPRESS HOW EXCITED WE ARE!” Beatriz echoed on social media. “[Gloria Calderón Kellett] thank you for welcoming us. We’re having so much fun this week on the [One Day at a Time] set!”

Kellett, the co-showrunner, in turn declared, “It’s happening!!!!!” and said she was thrilled to have Fumero and Beatriz on hand for season three.

An official release date has not yet been announced, but new episodes of One Day at a Time are expected to drop on Netflix later this year or in early 2019.

