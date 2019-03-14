Netflix

A little over a month after its third season began streaming, One Day at a Time has been canceled by Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, commented on the cancellation in a rare statement. “It’s been a great honor to work with the legendary Norman Lear,” he said. “I’ve personally spoken with Norman and co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce to express my gratitude to them, all the writers, the dedicated crew and the cast, including the brilliant Justina Machado and dazzling Rita Moreno, for creating a series with such humor, heart and humanity.”

Adapted by Kellett and Royce from Lear’s original series of the same name, One Day at a Time was a critical darling with a social media following. Despite this, the show repeatedly struggled to earn season renewals from Netflix. (Busy Philipps’s E! program Busy Tonight even launched a campaign to save the show.) This is probably why Sarandos himself got involved in the cancellation announcement. It also explains Netflix’s decision to provide additional commentary on social media.