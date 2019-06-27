Netflix

In March, despite continued critical acclaim and a huge amount of social media buzz, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce’s reboot of Norman Lear’s classic One Day at a Time was canceled after three seasons at Netflix. The shocking news resulted in a major push by the show’s stars and its fans to get Netflix to reconsider its decision, or at least convince the streamer to let someone else take the reins, but these efforts resulted mostly in silence for the past few months. At least, that was the case until this Thursday.

The CBS-owned cable network Pop TV, which serves as the American home of the equally critically acclaimed Schitt’s Creek, announced on Twitter and in a press release that it had renewed the series for a fourth season.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more One Day at a Time,” Kellett and Royce said in a statement. “This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT.”

In a separate statement, Lear — who had previously spoken out against Netflix’s sudden cancellation of the show — added that he was “overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on”:

“Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience — at 96.”

The new batch of 13 episodes will debut sometime in 2020 on Pop TV. Per the new “innovative” deal, the series will also air on CBS later in the same year, which is fitting since Lear’s original show of the same name first premiered on CBS in the 1970s.