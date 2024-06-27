A second season of the show was ordered last September, and now it’s finally starting to shape up. Here is everything to know so far.

The first season of the live action adaptation landed on Netflix last summer and tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a quirky kid with a rare ability to stretch out his limbs à la Mrs. Incredible. Luffy and his crew sail around the seas in order to find the coveted “one piece” treasure.

For a show called One Piece, there are surely a lot of moving pieces! Based on the long-running Manga series, One Piece was first adapted into an anime series in 1999. A thousand+ episodes later, Netflix decided to take a shot at bringing the beloved pirate tale to life with a live-action series, as they have done before. Unfortunately, it has not always worked on in Netflix’s favor, but nevertheless, Netflix persists.

Plot

Season one of One Piece introduced the world to Luffy and his pirate shenanigans, and at the end of the season, we learn that Luffy has a hefty bounty on his head as he continues to search for the One Piece. To do so, he and the gang must continue on the Grand Line ocean route in order to find the coveted treasure. But as they get closer, the obstacles become more deadly.

Joe Tracz joined season two as co-showrunner and writer. “I’ve been lucky to work on big adaptations of several beloved series and they don’t come bigger or more beloved than ONE PIECE,” Tracz told TUDUM. “I’m a huge fan of Oda-san’s incredible imagination and I was blown away by what the live-action team created in Season 1. So it’s a dream and a joy to come aboard the Going Merry as it enters the Grand Line for an even more giant Season 2.”

Cast

Luckily, the familiar faces of Luffy and co will return for another go around. Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the straw hats gang, Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar) are all set to return, along with some new faces. David Dastmalchian will make his debut as Mr. 3, while Daniel Lasker and Camrus Johnson will portray Mr. 9 and Mr. 5, respectively. Jazzara Jaslyn will play Miss Valentine, in addition to Werner Cester as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy and Clive Russell as Crocus.

The second season will also introduce Dr. Kureha, a doctor/witch who resides on Drum Island, where the Straw Hat Gang are expected to visit. For the role, Matt Owens really wanted Jamie Lee Curtis. “When the Season 2 writers’ room got together, we knew how far we were going to get and that this character Dr. Kureha was going to be a big part of the season,” he told TUDUM. After her big Oscar win, Owens and the writing crew sent her a congratulatory figurine. “We’re writing this character for her, and so hopefully this comes to fruition, because the internet has spoken.” Curtis has not been confirmed to star in the series at this time, but we will see!