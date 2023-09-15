Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘One Piece’ On Netflix?

It’s rare when a live-action adaptation of a beloved animated tale actually hits the mark, but many of them end up missing the said mark. Sometimes by a lot. We’ve seen it a lot recently (like, too much) but the recent live-action adaptation of the hit anime series One Piece is actually getting some positive reactions. And it’s hard to make a good reimagining of a show that has 1,075 episodes and counting.

Netflix’s adaptation of the popular series (based on the long-running manga and the animated series) dropped in August and was an instant hit with fans, landing at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 for the past two weeks. The series tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a quirky kid with a rare ability to stretch out his limbs, which is a great power for a pirate to have. Luffy and his crew sail around the seas in order to find the coveted “one piece” treasure.

The series was just renewed for a second season, meaning there will be plenty more sea tales in the future. Here is the official announcement, which was posted to socials:

To the Straw Hat Grand Fleet: What did you think of Season 1 of the live-action One Piece? I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it. Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!

Considering that the manga has been around for 25 years, it’s safe to say that Luffy will have a ton of new adventures in the upcoming season. You can catch the first season of One Piece now streaming on Netflix.

