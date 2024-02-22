Considering M. Night Shyamalan previously made an ill-fated live-action film adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix had its work cut out for it. Determined to succeed where Shyamalan failed, the streamer locked itself into delivering a new live-action series that would allow for more breathing room to translate the sprawling epic that unfolded in the acclaimed animated series.

With Season 1 now streaming on Netflix, the reviews are coming in, and well, they’re not great. Granted, the overwhelming consensus is that the live-action series easily clears the low-bar of the Shyamalan film, but critics still found themselves struggling with the show’s pacing, performances, and the overall question of why Avatar needed to be adapted into live-action when it worked so well as a cartoon.

Some critics are also comparing Avatar to Cowboy Bebop, which was a poorly received attempt to turn a beloved anime into a live-action series. That realization particularly stings, given that Netflix recently delivered a surprisingly well-received adaption of One Piece, which raised hopes for Avatar.

You can see what the critics are saying below:

Kelly Lawler, USA Today:

There was so much potential in this story − about a world in which some people have the superpower to control water, fire, earth and air through what is called “bending” − to create something gorgeous and striking in a live-action medium. Not as a shot-for-shot recreation, but as its own epic that embraced the themes and tone of its source material. But out of fear of angering die-hard fans, lack of time and/or budget or a fundamental misunderstanding of what “adaptation” really means, the new “Avatar” is a regretful mess in its first season. Both too slavish to the original and too far removed from it, the new “Avatar” fails in every way. And it’s infuriating.

Aramide Tinubu, Variety:

While the show’s visuals and its Asian and Indigenous stars add authenticity to the series, the performances of the majority of the cast, no matter how earnest, don’t hold up to the weight of the narrative. Many of the series’ portrayals lack the extensive emotion needed to carry a show centering on the horrors of genocide, war and totalitarianism. Tonally, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” should stand alongside the nuanced sophistication of the “Harry Potter” movie adaptations or Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” But instead, cheesy acting and some Disney Channel-like dialogue turn what could have been a resounding epic adventure into a whimpering thud.

Joshua Yehl, IGN:

About half the episodes feel like they’re hustling to get through more plot than they have time for. On one hand, there’s some admirable condensing in the writing, stitching together thematically complementary elements from multiple episodes of the cartoon while also squeezing in some delightful fan service. But it comes at the expense of breathing room for all those characters and events. The result is erratic pacing, conversations that take sharp turns out of nowhere, and a general sense of unwieldiness. On the flip side, when the show takes its time, we’re treated to some truly amazing stuff.

Charles Pulliam-Moore, The Verge:

More than anything else, the new Avatar’s pacing is what makes it feel out of sorts — not simply because of how fast the show moves but also because of how that speed creates a sense of urgency that doesn’t seem to emanate from many of the characters themselves. With a bit more room to breathe, the show’s subplots could have felt richer and its central heroes more compelling — and helped Netflix have another One Piece instead of a Cowboy Bebop.

Coleman Spilde, The Daily Beast: