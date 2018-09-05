‘One Second Of Every ‘The Office’ Episode’ Is The Perfect Series Recap

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There have been a lot of different mashup videos from The Office, especially after the show went off the air for good in 2013. There’s a Michael Scott line for every letter of the alphabet, and an official supercut of the greatest hits of Big Tuna himself.

If you want to get lost in the show — or you somehow haven’t seen it like the tourist behind me at Niagara Falls who was shocked when someone mentioned Jim and Pam (spoilers!) got married there over Labor Day weekend — ‘One Second Of Every Office Episode’ is the perfect way to take the show in without binging 201 episodes on Netflix over the course of, oh, a week or two.

The Huffington Post spotted the video on YouTube, which was posted in late August but has picked up some steam as fans of the NBC sitcom flocked to see which second is picked from every episode. Many of them are Michael Scott lines that have become infamous over the years, but the brilliance of the video is in what’s left unsaid by the brief timetable. Like a well-done Vine, fitting nine seasons of television into four minutes of video requires some sacrifices.