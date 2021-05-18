Before the Scene, Selena Gomez was in scenes… TV scenes (sorry). The pop star made her on-screen debut on Barney & Friends before rising to fame in Wizards of Waverly Place. She’s continued to act since her Disney Channel days, including roles in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die and Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers (she’s also the voice of Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania series), and she’ll return to the small screen in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. It’s like Three Amigos, but with Gomez instead of Chevy Chase. Honestly, it’s an improvement.

Created by Martin and John Robert Hoffman, the series follows a trio of strangers, played by Gomez, Martin, and Short, who become involved in a murder mystery. “Do I want to break into a dead guy’s apartment and go through all his sh*t?” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer asks in the teaser above. “Sounds like an afternoon.”

Here’s the official plot summary:

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on August 31.