Only Murders In The Building has managed to do what so many shows have tried and failed to do, and that is making a show that both you and your parents not only enjoy but also understand. It’s like Hulu designed a show in a lab in order to appeal to both millennials (because of Selena Gomez and the true crime plots) and baby boomers (thanks to Martin Short and Steve Martin and sometimes Nathan Lane), while also managing to pull in some Gen Z fans (because everyone loves Paul Rudd). For season three, though, the show manages to go above and beyond by bringing in Meryl Streep. Now everyone has a reason to tune in!

Gomez announced via Instagram that season three of the murder comedy has finally wrapped, which means we are likely just months away from Meryl Streep making her grand return to television that we’ve been waiting for since Big Little Lies season two. Maybe this time Martin Short will be the one throwing an ice cream cone at her head.

“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been.” Gomez wrote in the caption, which is accompanied by the cutest photo ever to be seen with human eyes.”It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love.”

Season two of the hit series brought in various guest stars, like Rudd, Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, and Jane Lynch, while season three added Streep into the mix. While her role has not been disclosed, we can only expect that she will either cause chaos or help stop it. Hopefully, it is the former.

