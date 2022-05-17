The best comedy trio of the year (not them) is finally back to their various shenanigans and may or may not be murderers. The trailer for the second season of the hit Hulu series Only Murders In The Building has dropped, featuring your favorite two old guys and a millennial solving crime in a swanky Manhattan apartment building.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the second season of the acclaimed show will dive deeper into what’s really going on at The Arconia. As per the official description: “Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer.” The second season brings in some new cast members, including Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, and Amy Schumer.

In season one, the main characters first bonded over a fictitious true-crime podcast, All Is Not OK In Oklahoma, before joining up to start a podcast of their own, and eventually becoming suspects in a murder investigation.

Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend and even starred in a short alongside Martin, who has hosted SNL fifteen times. Martin Short was also a cast member in the 80s before Gomez was born. A dream team!

The second season of Only Murders In The Building airs on June 28th on Hulu. Check out the trailer above.