Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Only Murders In The Building.

Isn’t it great when you introduce a group of friends to another group of friends and they really hit it off? That’s how it felt when Paul Rudd made a small cameo on the most recent episode of Only Muders in The Building. Yes, he was a slightly intense stage actor with a small tiff with Steve Martin, but it works! And now, fans will get to see more of him as Rudd has been cast in season three of the hit Hulu whodunnit.

Rudd appeared in the season two finale as Ben Glenroy, an actor with stage fright who collapses on stage in the final moments of the season, much to Mabel’s frustration. This means more murder!

Season three of the murder-mystery show was greenlit last month, and co-creator John Hoffman says they are in the midst of crafting the storyline, with a focus on Selena Gomez‘s character, Mabel. “We’re writing season three now and we’re mapping out what we’re doing for season three with these characters and it is time, I feel like, to take a look at really landing the direction for [Mabel],” Hoffman told Elle.

“We’re aiming towards that and I think it’s exciting and she’s got her foot on the gas, a bit. Mabel, I just love her arc because it does point to a lift at the end of season two that feels right on time. You feel a sense of an opportunity of a restart.” A new start with Paul Rudd sounds great!

(Via Variety)