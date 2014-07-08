‘O’Reilly Factor’ Lackey Jesse Watters Is Back With ‘Hilarious’ Insights At San Fransisco’s Gay Pride Day

After getting himself kicked out of the National Organization for Women’s conferences in Albuquerque last week, Bill O’Reilly’s dangling turd hanger-on of a correspondent Jesse Watters and his popped collar took their “Watters World” act to the San Fransisco Gay Pride Day, where he brought more of the same. Whaaaaaat, you mean there’s a big gay scene in San Fransisco? Tell us more, oh, sage, second-tier Fox News correspondent!
It didn’t seem like he was quite bringing his A-game this time, however, and wasn’t quite as demeaning — which isn’t saying that much considering last time he asked a feminist if her favorite movie was G.I. Jane — mostly throwing out dumb softballs like “are you sure you don’t like girls?,” and asking if he “could have a straight pride day if [he] wanted to.” Well no, sh*t for brains, because up until a few years ago, every day was straight pride day. To be honest, the whole segment seemed like it could have been taken straight out of the Colbert Report because for the most part attendees gave pretty straight-forward and intelligent answers — so if the goal was to make a fool out of everyone then mission failed.
Afterwards Bill asks him if he had a good time and Watters admits that he had a blast — and you know what, I actually kind of believed him. Boyfriend rocks that popped collar just a little bit too convincingly, and I don’t believe for a second that he wasn’t elbow deep in tequila shots and plastic Mardi Gras-style beads the second the cameras stopped rolling.
(Note: Watch here if the embed gets taken down.)
I always hear people complain that women aren’t funny, but the more accurate statement is that conservatives aren’t funny.
That’s why I’m eagerly waiting to hate-watch that “conservative Daily Show” that was mentioned here a while back. It will be a train wreck much like this.
Are there people who actually find this funny, or is it more of a smirk and move on kind of thing? I sincerely do not get it. I know the whole “punching down” thing is a big part of why most of conservative humor isn’t funny but I feel like even the tiniest bit of effort or self-awareness could stop this shit from being so unwatchable.
@vodka Given the previous attempts at such, to say it’s a train wreck is a disservice to train wrecks.
@nachosanchez It’s the psychology of bullying, and yes, they find it funny.
These are almost always disastrous. An MSNBC comedy show would be pretty close to a trainwreck. Whatever you think of Stewart’s personal views, his goal seemed to be to create a funny show first. Maybe his personal politics skew liberal and that informs the show but the main goal wasn’t to create a liberal show.
MSNBC already has a comedy show. It’s called “Al Sharpton Shouts at the Camera for an Hour.”
al sharpton vs the teleprompter is a war that will go on for ages.
[www.youtube.com]
I think conservatives can be funny..
[www.youtube.com]
I agree 100%. It’s just that if you’re going to do a comedy show, the main goal has to be “funny” not “conservative”.
Yes, liberals are the petty ones.
Woops, what’s that, conservatives fighting against gay marriage in the year 20-fucking-14?
Nobody’s arguing this one isn’t innocuous (it’s not like the guy’s going around calling everyone a fag/dyke) .I think the complaining is about the fact that the segment is neither clever nor funny.
Of course there are better things to blog about. Worse too. Gotta let the writers go where their interests take them. Otherwise we’d all be stuck reading a damn newspaper.
It’s like the opposite of a Daily Show remote. Kind of amazing in all the wrong ways.
Jesus, they cover the Daily Show and Colbert and you bitch, they cover Fox News and you bitch, what the fuck do you want them to cover? Or like I always say, start your own damn site and write about whatever the fuck you want to read about. Or get a writing job here, that should make for interesting reading.
Like @TheRealMSol has anything else in his life. He clearly has no sense of humor or intellect with which to actually create any original content. So he’ll shit on others’, and they’ll let him, because it’s funny to watch.
Yep. Fox News is bad and the Daily Show is awesome, as far as I’ve seen here.
“Santorum, that’s Latin for asshole.” – Sen. Bob Kerrey
So the guy who bitches about every political post on a television blog is telling other people they take things too seriously?
Okay.
That Churchill quote is always a nice easy fallback for conservatives, because it implies both that liberalism is a phase to naturally be grown out of “when you just learn how the real world works, you naive children”, and that people your age who still disagree with you are intellectually inferior just…because.
I kind of think these are just quick posts to write. My guess is that som sub-reddit/Media Matters/some other liberal website covers these. The posts don’t require much thought which is likely a big deal when you’re just looking to push out content.
Good point, never considered the “I’m right because I’m right” argument. I have so much to learn, can’t wait for my metamorphosis into one of the mental elite!
@TheRealMSol “Often attributed to Winston Churchill” doesn’t mean he actually said it. He didn’t, so why even mention his name? It’s pointless.
Here’s MSol in every thread:
“Bitch bitch bitch bitch BITCH BITCH BITCH — hey lighten up everybody!”
“It’s also an easy fallback because it’s so true.”
Except it’s not: [www.nytimes.com]
Are you just a program that spits out forwarded emails from my grandpa?
Welp, this went about as well as expected
I don’t always complain, but when I do, I pretend I didn’t.
idk man, again, i chuckled a few times cuz i guess im a fan of the ‘awkward white guy does awkward shit’….and i laughed a bit at the ‘but then we can’t pro-create” thing and the game show sound….and the random movie cutaways are hilariously bad.
plus the combination of butt hurt and circle jerking in the comments is worth it. i wish i was clever enough to make a porn joke….. -_____-