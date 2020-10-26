It Sure Sounds Like Oscar Isaac Will Star In ‘Moon Knight’ For Disney+

After months of speculation, Marvel is reportedly close to locking down a lead actor for its upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney+. While casting rumors have been all over the map since the project was announced over a year ago — both Harry Potter‘s Daniel Ratcliffe and Keanu Reeves were believed to be contenders at one point — Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac is in talks for the role, according to Variety, which offers a brief description of the Marvel Comics character:

“Moon Knight” tells the story of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

Fans will realize that Moon Knight also suffers from multiple personalities, which he employs knowingly and unknowingly in his war on crime. It’s exactly the kind of role that an actor like Isaac can really sink his teeth into. (Think James McAvoy’s character work in Split.) Isaac’s involvement would also be a huge casting coup for Disney as it transitions into putting more of its weight behind its streaming service offerings, which are looking less sparse in 2021.

Of course, this information should be taken with a grain of salt until an official confirmation. Marvel fans recently watched news of Tatiana Maslany being cast as She-Hulk seemingly fall apart after the actress denied the casting reports in an interview. Granted, that could just be a simple matter of waiting until the ink is dry on a deal, but it also could be sources jumping the gun. Hopefully, that isn’t the case for Isaac who’d be an exciting fit for the unusual Marvel hero.

