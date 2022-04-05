Sometimes, you just need to yell at a giant gaping hole on a farm that seemingly shows up for no reason. Josh Brolin does just that in the trailer for Outer Range, which is shaping up to be a gripping supernatural western series, for fans of Yellowstone (and maybe M. Night Shyamalan’s 2002 hit Signs).

Amazon Prime’s latest series Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott, played by Brolin, an isolated rancher who finds a supernatural force on his land which makes him question everything. As per the official synopsis:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed

The series also stars Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. The eight-episode series premieres with its first two episodes on Prime Video on April 15, followed by two new episodes each week. Check out the trailer above.