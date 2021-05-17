In a new clip from Marvel’s Loki, fans get an extended look at Owen Wilson‘s Agent Mobius’ first meeting with Tom Hiddleston‘s trickster god who’s not at all pleased with his current predicament. While fans have seen the elevator introduction in previous trailers where Agent Mobius demonstrates he’s not fooled by Loki or his trademark lies, particularly that he “doesn’t like talk,” the expanded clip takes that scene even further as Loki voices his thoughts on the Time Variance Authority run by Wilson’s character. It also gives fans a small peak into what’s happening in the mysterious new series, as with this Loki dialogue:

“So you’re part of the TVA’s courageous and dedicated workforce? You were created by the Time-Keepers to protect the sacred timeline? [Laughs] The idea that your little club decides the fate of trillions of people across all of existence at the behest of three… space lizards? Yes, it’s funny. It’s absurd.”

Despite being mocked by an actual God of Mischief, Agent Mobius isn’t fazed by Loki’s barbs and hits him with a calm quip: “I thought you didn’t like to talk.” The clever line catches Loki so off-guard that he’s actually speechless, which doesn’t happen often.

Arriving on June 9, Loki will shake things up on Disney+ and buck the streaming service’s normal Friday release strategy by airing on Wednesdays. More importantly, the series is only a few weeks away, which means we’re getting closer to find out what the heck is the deal with Miss Minutes, the animated clock that started popping up in posters and already has her own merchandise.