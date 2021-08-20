Despite Tom Holland’s best attempts, Marvel has gotten pretty good about keeping some of its biggest secrets under wraps until they hit theaters or the Disney+ streaming service. For fans who don’t like spoilers, it’s great to see things unfold without fear that trade publications or fan sites will tell you what’s going to happen.

For the actors involved in the shows, however, things can be much more stressful. Movies and TV shows don’t air immediately after they’re filmed, leaving long periods of time in which a person cast for a role might not be able to even reveal that they got a huge opportunity to join the MCU. And then there are roles that are revealed, with actors inevitably peppered with questions about everything Marvel.

For Owen Wilson, who delighted in Loki, that promotional stretch was a chance to see just how serious Marvel is about keeping secrets until they air. In a profile for Esquire, the actor tells a pretty creepy story that, if true, really does explain why actors try to adhere to their secret-keeping for their own sakes. In the piece, Wilson called the embargoes involved “no joke” and told a story that might not have been a joke about just how serious they take things during press junkets.

“Well I’ll tell you: it’s serious, it’s no joke,” Wilson explained in a video that accompanied a lengthy cover story. He then, somewhat seriously, explained that he “let slip” that Agent Mobius would have a mustache and saw immediate consequences for that mistake.

“Even when I let it slip that I’m wearing a mustache, Agent Mobius, I got a ominous text saying, ‘Strike One,’” Wilson said. “I don’t know who that was from. We looked into it and we think it might’ve been Kevin Feige using a burner phone or something. But that was never confirmed.”

Given the “burner phone” joke at the end it’s entirely unclear if this actually happened, as the video is pretty loose overall. But it does at least continue to confirm just how seriously Disney takes these leaks, even if the example used here didn’t happen. Which is why he didn’t have much to say about a potential reappearance for his role in the future.

“I couldn’t even speculate – although now that we’ve sort of put that on the table, the whole time element, I guess Agent Mobius could show up anywhere,” Wilson said, joking about a Mobius reboot of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure or Back to the Future. “You might see Agent Mobius there. Like if they rent him out maybe.”

We’ll simply have to wait and see if Mobius pops up anywhere else in future Marvel projects. Unless Wilson wants to test things with potentially earning himself a second strike.

