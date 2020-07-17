I May Destroy You easily nabbed the #2 spot on our Top 10 Shows Of 2020 So Far list. Michaela Coel created and wrote the series, and she stars as Arabella, but Michaela also brought an old friend along to play one of her good friends. Paapa Essiedu went to drama school with Michaela, but he explained to us how he definitely earned the role of Kwame, who supports Arabella following her rape in numerous ways. That includes accompanying her to the police station, but when Kwame suffers his own sexual assault, he heartbreakingly travels all by himself to report being raped. One there, the detective who listens to Kwame’s story turns him away without taking the thought of pressing charges seriously at all.

It’s a devastating turn of events on this TV show, which explores the various forms that sexual assault take through Coel’s scripts. Kwame’s trauma begins in the season’s fourth episode, when he’s raped by a man with whom he had consensual (protected) sex with earlier that evening. The events that transpired throughout that night also bring his friendship with Arabella into question, and Paapa’s layered performance of Kwame shines light upon a perspective that we rarely (if ever) see on TV.

Paapa was gracious enough to hop onto a Zoom call with us to discuss how he loved wearing his character’s various masks on I May Destroy You as the show continues to fearlessly deliver truths to the HBO audience.

You and Michaela go way back. How does it feel to watch her success and be a part of it?

Yeah, I mean, as a viewer and as a punter, which is mainly what I am, being her friend, it’s amazing! All you wanna do is see your friends [succeed], and this is like the front cover of a magazine for your friends. I’m so proud of her, and even being involved in this kind-of takes a backseat to that, actually. When I watch the work, the show, it’s mainly pride that’s the front-end sense for me.

How did you learn that you were going to be playing Kwame, and were you privy to any of Michaela’s scriptwriting as it happened?

I obviously would be talking to her when she was writing, and talking about it, but she never thought it was me that was going to be doing it. It was a very last-minute.. well, I auditioned for it. She was maybe having a hard time finding the right person or whatever, and then the casting director said to her, “Well, what about Paapa?” And she was like, “What, really?”

That was a very flattering reaction, I’m sure.

And it was the casting director who pushed it through. When we actually started working on it, though, it was very easy to get into it.

Did this role stick with you when you went home at night?

I think I was actually okay because I’ve done a lot of plays, and a big part of the ritual of doing a play is to try not to bring it home with you, which I’m sometimes good at and sometimes not good at, but the one thing that I did need was that — after we finished filming — I did need to go do a play for a couple of months, just to not think of that project, and then I came back to it.