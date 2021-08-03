Pam and Tommy is one of the most-anticipated shows of 2022, at least for those of us who had a favorite “Tool Time Girl.” The Hulu original stars Lily James as Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and follows their relationship from the highs (getting married less than a week after they met) to the lows (having their sex tape stolen and distributed across the globe).

Stan was relieved when the first photos of him as Lee were released — I’m guessing James was equally pleased when Pam and Tommy wrapped filming last week, considering the amount of time it took to cosplay as Pamela Anderson every day:

Lily James’ transformation into Pamela Anderson on Hulu’s Pam and Tommy took “anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming,” revealed Barry Lee Moe, hair department head for the limited series.

Nearly everyone in the cast, including James, Seth Rogen (as Rand Gauthier, the guy who stole the sex tape), Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay, wore a wig, with one exception. “Sebastian is the only one who doesn’t wear a wig,” Moe said. “We had a keratin treatment done, and we colored it every few weeks.”

But it took at least six hours daily to get the nipple rings on.

Pam and Tommy will “hopefully” premiere in February 2022.

(Via Variety)