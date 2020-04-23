This is literally the best news you’ll have all day, and not only because the news is relentlessly grim: As per The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of Parks and Recreation is reuniting for a quarantine episode, allowing us to bask in the good vibes of not only Pawnee, Indiana, but also the fantasy of a government that actually works.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret… On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

The episode will air on NBC next Thursday, on April 30, and everyone’s back: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta. Presumably it’ll largely take place from webcams, allowing us to see how each beloved Pawnee-an quarantines. How clean is Leslie and Ben’s home? How swank are Tom’s digs? Do Andy and April still live amongst filth?

Of course, we already learned what happened to the government functionaries of Parks and Rec, when the final episode jumped far into the future, offering happy endings to characters who deserved them. But we didn’t see what happened to them in 2020, when all of a sudden they were faced with a poorly managed pandemic!

The other great news: It’s all for charity. The special will raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which as per THR, “helps food banks secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities.” The special’s sponsors, State Farm and Subaru, will make matching donations of $150,000 each, while NBCUniversal, the cast, and the producers have pledged $500,000 in matching donations to be made through May 21.

The Parks and Rec special airs Thurs., April 30 at 8:30pm on NBC. Make sure you bust out a bottle of Tom’s signature drink, Snake Juice.

(Via THR)