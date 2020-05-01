On Thursday, the Parks and Recreation gang reunited for a new special. Why? Because they had nothing better to do. Seriously, no one has anything to do, famous or not, because we’ve all been quarantining for a month-and-a-half, with no clear end in sight. And so, like late night TV and daytime talk shows and SNL, the cast of one of NBC’s most rewatchable shows turned on their webcams and did one of those Zoom-style shows that have become commonplace. And while it was largely meant as a distraction from our sorrows and anxieties, the team couldn’t resist ending it with a real heart-tugger.

The episode concluded with Nick Offerman’s Ron Swanson corralling everyone onto the same webchat channel to cheer up Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope. And how best to cheer her up besides serving her breakfast for dinner? By singing about Li’l Sebastian, Pawnee’s most dearly departed horse. Chris Pratt’s Andy Dwyer led the charge as the cast sang through an oldie but goodie.

It was a naked attempt to extract tears nationwide. And, judging from social media, it seems to have worked.

Every time I hear “Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian” pic.twitter.com/WXUFkgDGwE — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) May 1, 2020

Sitting here actually tearing up listening to Andy sing “Bye Bye Lil Sebastian” #ParksandRec — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) May 1, 2020

Maybe it’s the stress of the global pandemic, whatnot— but this rendition of “Bye Bye Lil Sebastian” has me in tears. #ParksAndRec pic.twitter.com/KBcEfmTsT4 — akseabird (@akseabird) May 1, 2020

me singing bye bye lil Sebastian right now pic.twitter.com/GIk6jRT7fq — anahi (@anahisustaita1) May 1, 2020

Hold your phone lights up for Li’l Sebastian 😿 #ParksAndRec pic.twitter.com/BDlzCPSERm — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) May 1, 2020

Crying as the sing about lil Sebastian. I miss that lil sucker.😥 #ParksAndRec pic.twitter.com/YAnzwxhCBU — Janyneath Chhan (@JanyChhan) May 1, 2020

#ParksAndRec Me watching the parks and rec cast sing bye bye lil Sebastian pic.twitter.com/vmQ1nbFYq1 — Annie (@anniedoyle__) May 1, 2020

BYE BYE LIL' SEBASTIAN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TOP 5 FICTIONAL SONG OF ALL TIME AND I WILL FIGHT YOU IF YOU DISAGREE#ParksAndRec — Deke Zucker (@Barstool_Quotes) May 1, 2020

Some fans were able to hold back tears long enough to catch an Easter Egg.

I love that Chris Pratt is wearing an "I Met Li'l Sebastian" shirt under Andy's Johnny Karate costume #ParksAndRec pic.twitter.com/IwBQOHvT1g — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) May 1, 2020

It went so well, one person couldn’t help but compare/contrast it with another celebrity sing-a-along.

parks and rec cast singing 5000 candles in the wind > gal gadot's imagine video #parksandrec — margot (@iodiecomer) May 1, 2020

The Parks and Rec special was held in part to raise funds for the charity Feeding America, which seeks to help those facing hunger during the pandemic. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.