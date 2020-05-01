NBC
On Thursday, the Parks and Recreation gang reunited for a new special. Why? Because they had nothing better to do. Seriously, no one has anything to do, famous or not, because we’ve all been quarantining for a month-and-a-half, with no clear end in sight. And so, like late night TV and daytime talk shows and SNL, the cast of one of NBC’s most rewatchable shows turned on their webcams and did one of those Zoom-style shows that have become commonplace. And while it was largely meant as a distraction from our sorrows and anxieties, the team couldn’t resist ending it with a real heart-tugger.

The episode concluded with Nick Offerman’s Ron Swanson corralling everyone onto the same webchat channel to cheer up Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope. And how best to cheer her up besides serving her breakfast for dinner? By singing about Li’l Sebastian, Pawnee’s most dearly departed horse. Chris Pratt’s Andy Dwyer led the charge as the cast sang through an oldie but goodie.

It was a naked attempt to extract tears nationwide. And, judging from social media, it seems to have worked.

Some fans were able to hold back tears long enough to catch an Easter Egg.

It went so well, one person couldn’t help but compare/contrast it with another celebrity sing-a-along.

The Parks and Rec special was held in part to raise funds for the charity Feeding America, which seeks to help those facing hunger during the pandemic. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

