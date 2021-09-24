Wheel of Fortune became a family business this season when Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, joined the show in a variety of social media roles. But while Maggie isn’t officially slated to replace her father hosting the show, his time on the show is apparently “closer” to the end than many expected.

Sajak and Vanna White have helmed the legendary syndicated game show for decades now, and they’re under contract for at least two more seasons at the Wheel. But in a recent interview Sajak admitted that retirement is on the horizon in the coming years. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the second season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debuts later this fall, the two agreed that they’re in the final stages of their time on the show:

“We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” Sajak, 74, candidly shared. “I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?'” “I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say,” Sajak added, before asking White, “Is that fair [to say]?” “Probably, yes,” White, 64, concurred with a smile.

The show is making some other changes this year, including letting contestants make the show’s final spin instead of Sajak taking the turn for himself. But despite admitting there’s an endgame for Sajak and White on Wheel, don’t expect any big moves at the podium anytime soon. Sajak has publicly talked about retirement in the past, but it sounds more like he’s simply admitting an obvious fact rather than making plans to leave. At least until his contract is up in 2024.

[via Entertainment Tonight]