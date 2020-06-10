The wait for a new season of HBO’s brilliantly toxic Succession will be longer than usual, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but here’s a treat for all you slime-puppies out there: the cast is virtually reuniting for a Q&A session today, June 10. I hope they spend 25 minutes on “my boy Squiggle” alone. The Hollywood Reporter also spoke to Kiernan Culkin (Roman Roy) during a roundtable with some of the finest working actors on TV, including Watchmen‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, and Picard‘s Patrick Stewart, who gave the Succession star a one-of-a-kind compliment.

When asked by THR how Hollywood sees him, Culkin replied, “I pretty much just play one thing. I did a movie right before Succession called Infinity Baby. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s some similarities with these characters.’ And I did a play called This Is Our Youth, and I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s kind of like that, too.’ And I was trying to figure out what it was and, ‘Oh, I’m drawn to sociopaths.’ I don’t really want to explore why. It’s just something I connect with.” Once he was finished, Stewart said, “Kieran, you are now stuck with, and I mean this as the greatest possible compliment, the creepiest character that I have ever seen on TV. I’m not always sure I can stay in the room when you walk onto the screen.”

Is Patrick Stewart on Cameo? He should be. I would pay $500 to hear Jean-Luc Picard call me creepy, or, better yet, the Succession insult of his choosing. “Cover star for Toxic Male Monthly.” “The poorest rich person in America.” “A dildo dipped in beard trimmings.” There’s a lot to choose from. Some other Culkin gems from the chat:

“The pilot was sent to me to read for another character, Cousin Greg, and I immediately knew that I just wasn’t that guy. But I read on, and Roman walks into the room, and his first line is, ‘Hey, hey motherfuckers,’ and he just starts jabbing everybody. I’m like, ‘Well, this guy looks like fun.’ He’s the kind of guy who just has suffered no consequences ever in his life.”

I just have to say, I learned something from you about 15 years ago, Patrick. You were on Ellen, telling a story, and in the middle, you said, ‘I poured myself a nice glass of Tanqueray gin.’ Ellen said, ‘Well, you know, because of that, they’re going to send you a case of gin.’ And you went, ‘I’m no fool.'”

“I don’t get naked, but I have masturbated three or four times on my show, so there is that.”

I miss Succession.

