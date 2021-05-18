Patton Oswalt stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to promote the upcoming season premiere of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., and of course, he couldn’t resist a chance to talk about UFOs when Kimmel mentioned the recent 60 Minutes segment that has everyone buzzing (and Marco Rubio getting dragged).

“Here’s what is frustrating for me,” Oswalt opened with. “I’ve never personally seen a UFO or a cryptid or experienced a time shift or anything like that, but I’m very, very open to that existing. And I’m surrounded by friends and family who have seen and encountered UFOs.”

One of those family members is Oswalt’s father who was a test pilot in the Marines during the ’60s and ’70s. According to Oswalt, his dad would always say that one could talk to any pilot back then, and they’d tell you they see all kinds of weird stuff up there. However, back then, no one reported it because they didn’t want to go into a “crank file” or be grounded for seeing things. Oswalt then recalled an encounter that his dad had with flying objects, and how his superiors responded:

So he said he was on a test flight, and he saw a bunch of objects. He said they look like glowing balls of energy in like these like round metal cages, and they were keep tracking with the jets. And they were doing these turns that you couldn’t do under those G-forces and would disappear. And when he came down and talked to his base commander and said, ‘Hey, my squad saw…,’ they were in a basement, and [the people there] went, ‘Were they metal cages with like energy balls in them?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah…’ [And they said], ‘do you want to report them?’ And he’s like, ‘No, I don’t.’ And his commander went, ‘Good, fine,’ and then like walked away.

After that story, Oswalt got very animated and wanted to know if the recent task force will go all the way back to “Project Blue Book,” but then it was time for Kimmel to steer the discussion back to Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K. — a show about a massive flying head who’s also a super genius that shoots laser beams out of his face.