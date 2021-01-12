With only a fews day to go until WandaVision officially kicks off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it debuts on Friday, Paul Bettany has been dropping some hints to get fans even more pumped up for the reality-bending series. While sitting down with Black Girl Nerds, the Vision actor revealed that the show will feature a cast member who no one will see coming. Considering the show will (presumably) dip into the multiverse and pull from classic sitcoms going all the way back to The Dick Van Dyke Show, the options are limitless, and as a well-trained Marvel veteran, Bettany is careful not to give the slightest clue as to who it might be. Via The Independent:

“I get to work with an actor that’s going to be a surprise for everybody.” The 49-year-old did not give any names, but stated: “I’ve been wanting to work with [this actor] forever who is just unbelievable and we have some real fireworks together.”

Obviously, the answer is Alf — It’s not, we’re just messing with you. — but Marvel fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, the Disney+ series is an ambitious undertaking for Marvel. While the MCU has dabbled with different genres over the years, this will be the first time that it’s entered the world of sitcoms. But don’t worry, Bettany recently told Jimmy Kimmel that WandaVision will seamlessly transition from Leave it to Beaver to the full-on Marvel experience fans have come to expect.

“We hurtle through the decades,” Bettany said. “And we hit different genres of sitcoms and then Vision begins to think that this is getting a little weird, you know. And in the end, you end up in full, MCU action movie.”

