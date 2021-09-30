It’s hard to imagine Paul McCartney doing much of anything without a throng of teen girls screaming and crying circa 1964. But it’s even more impossible to imagine the legendary musician kicking back on his couch and watching a heated round of Plinko. Yet on Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, comedian and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey confirmed that the former Beatle is a massive fans of the long-running game show, which this week is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary.

Colbert was the one who initiated the conversation, noting that he had heard McCartney was a massive fan of the game show, which Carey confirmed. He then went on to explain that he’s friends with a guy who, before COVID, worked as a DJ for McCartney, opening up his live shows.

“But he travels with Paul McCartney and he plays Beatles remixes that he does and covers and does a really nice set for an hour before the show starts… I went to see him in Toronto and he goes, ‘Oh, I think I can get Paul to come do a meet and greet with you and get a picture,’ and I said that would be great.”

Carey made his way backstage after the show, and when McCartney finally emerged, he came right over and said, “Hi Drew” and shook Carey’s hand. “And I thought, ‘Oh, Chris told him who I was. That’s how Paul McCartney knows that I’m here. And then he goes, ‘You know, I love The Price is Right. I watch trash TV all the time and it’s one of my favorite shows.’”

McCartney then asked a stunned Carey whether hosting the show was as fun as it looks, to which left Carey reeling. “So then I’m, like, bouncing about that. I can’t get it out of my head. Then I’m watching him… And we have pretty good seats, on the floor, and we’re watching the show and up dancing in front of our little folding chairs and they’re doing ‘Back in the USSR.’ And the end comes where he’s doing the ‘oooh-oooh-ooohs,’ the Beach Boys part, and he goes, ‘Oooh-oooh-oooh-oooh,’ and he looks right at me and he goes, ‘Come on down to The Price is Right. Oooh-oooh-oooh-oooh.’”

A clearly impressed Colbert shook Carey’s hand, with The Price Is Right host admitting that the whole scenario left him a little teary-eyed. He also learned that McCartney apparently also watches Family Feud.

Survey says: The 79-year-old McCartney is living out his golden years just like the rest of us plan to.

