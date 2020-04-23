Apple TV+ launched last November, but its already built an impressive comedy lineup, including Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Dickinson (with John Mulaney as Thoreau!), and the upcoming Central Park from the creator of Bob’s Burgers. The latest addition to the streaming service: The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Based on the podcast of the same name, The Shrink Next Door is a “dark comedy inspired by true events that detail the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf, played by Paul Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz, played by Will Ferrell,” according to Apple. “Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and taking over his family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.”

The Shrink Next Door is Ferrell and Rudd’s first working together since Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and it’s directed by Michael Showalter, of Wet Hot American Summer fame. If Rudd doesn’t enter at least one scene on a motorcycle, I’m… well, I’m still going to watch the whole thing, but I’ll pause it to watch this video, too.

The Shrink Next Door does not currently have a premiere date.