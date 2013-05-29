New York PBS Station Wins At Advertising With Glorious Fake Reality Show Subway Ads

So this is brilliant: Thirteen, one of New York’s PBS stations, has taken to the subways with a new parody campaign created by Chi & Partners to remind the world all they watch is vapid, useless garbage and we’re all becoming dumber for it.
Simple process: 1) Create ridiculous fake reality show posters, 2) Tell people they’re stupid for thinking this was real show, 3) Profit?
I’m rarely pro public shaming, but I couldn’t be more for it in this case. We need to be reminded regularly that our culture is decaying and that the glorification of talentless a-holes is part of the reason why as often as possible. And if that comes with bonus mime jokes and taglines like, “It’s sew on,” all the better. Bravo to all involved.
The four other variations of the campaign, via Entertainment Weekly, after the jump.
Definitely saw a Dillionaire poster and didn’t for one second suppose it was fake.
All of these are in my humor wheelhouse.
I’d like to golf clap whoever came up with this.
I kinda wanna watch Bayou Eskimos.
i would watch the shit outta Bayou Eskimos.
Same with the Dillionaire
As would I. Kickstarter to make it a reality?! Who’s with me!
Bayou Eskimos is the only one where I could say my BS detector would have immediately gone off. All the others would have just caused a groan of exasperation.
But is it the concept or the poster that’s setting off you BS detector? You probably would have thought differently is the poster hadn’t been so gratuitous. God knows tv execs love these fish out water exploitative tv shows. I mean they’re following Amish kids around New York so why not Eskimos in the Bayou.
Since they actually went thru the troubling to setting up these scenes couldn’t they have used real props or better Photoshopping? Unless it’s deliberate.
Also I kind of want to see Bad Bad Bag Boys just to see if I would hate as I think I would. I can’t decide if any of these would air on TruTv, A&E, Discovery, or TLC.
They definitely have a TLC flavor to me.
In honor of these, I think we need to call it “The Know Channel” from now on.
Kinda thought of this sort of thing watching the Liberace movie on HBO the other night – that dude was AWESOME at the piano, I’d totally watch a documentary about that crap. Even those fake shows, some of them could make for an interesting one-off documentary. But ugh, that’s not what they’d be.
I am pro public shaming.
This reminds me of an interview someone did with the head of TLC/Discovery. She basically said she didn’t care what people thought of the programming.
I think their programming proves that point
You know TLC just greenlit all these projects.
Dillionaire looks amazing!
Ten years ago, I was in the business of selling advertising on cable TV networks. Other than ESPN and Fox News (for obvious high ratings reasons) we were proud to offer commercial time on Bravo, A&E, Discovery, TLC, etc. because their viewers were the cream of the TV audience.
It’s a shame that this campaign is so effective.
A TLC executive looks at “The Dillionaire” poster, “We’ve got our new Tuesday night lineup.”
PBS just tied K-mart for greatest new ads in my very important (yet low selling) book.
“Bravo to all involved”
I see what you did there.
Also look closely at the names of the Networks.
My “Crazy Ads” posted on New York subways were a great sucess during early 60’s, the days of the MAD MEN. Jack Paar even featured them on the TONIGHT Show. And licensing them to bus companies across America soon became a profitable enterprise. A book with the most popular “Crazy Ads” sold a million copies. Here are a few samples: FOR RENT Bathroom. Seats two. Near bus stop. Plenty of hot water. FOR SALE Lovable squid. Great pet for children. Will eat anything. WANTED Clerk-cellist. Sell shoes and play sonatas between fitings. Prefer sober dude. Lots of fun to create “Crazy Ads” and I hope to resurrect this creative concept. Any suggestions?
“Take your meds?”
Brilliant marketing. PBS can have all my pop cans and beer bottles in the garage.
My parents would watch every single one of these.
Great campaign, but PBS shows like Antique Roadshow and Market Warriors wouldn’t exactly be out of place on TLC.