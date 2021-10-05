After teasing The Suicide Squad fans during the Emmys with a tiny glimpse of the new spinoff series, Peacemaker, HBO Max has released an extended clip that builds on the scene from last month’s sizzle reel. More importantly, it answers the questions of how the heck Cena’s character actually has friends to meet for dinner, and it turns out, he doesn’t. They’re co-workers forced to work with him.

After arriving in his souped up patriotic ride, with a live bald eagle in the backseat, Peacemaker gets ruthlessly dunked on by the support team for Amanda Waller’s Task Force X. They have a lot of questions about why Cena’s character walks around in a bright red costume all day, and what’s up with the eagle. When Peacemaker reveals the bird’s name is “Eagly,” he’s bombarded yet again with another round of jokes.

The clip also dropped a new logline for the douchetastic series: “He’s got the looks, the car, and the best sidekick ever — all in the name of peace.” However, it doesn’t look like any of those things are as badass as Peacemaker thinks they are.

Here’s how creator James Gunn announced the Peacemaker series, which he created while bored out of his mind during quarantine:

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said in a statement. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Peacemaker starts streaming January 16, 2022.