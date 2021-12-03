HBO Max just dropped a new trailer for Peacemaker, and it’s the longest look yet at the series starring John Cena‘s douchebag “superhero” from The Suicide Squad. Set in the aftermath of the James Gunn film, Peacemaker follows Cena’s character as he goes to work with the remnants of Task Force X and continues to bumble his way through whatever mission is in front of him. However, his supposed dedication to obtaining peace by “killing every man, woman, and child” is put to the test, which leads him on an existential quest to reunite with his sketchy dad played by Robert Patrick.

More importantly, Peacemaker’s sidekick, Eagly, is along for the ride, and he freaking owns. Yes, the action and jokes look great, but dang, that bird is awesome.

HBO Max also released key art for the series below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

PEACEMAKER explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker start streaming January 13 on HBO Max followed by a new episode every Thursday.