In case you missed it, there’s a new “fresh prince” getting ready to be crowned over in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, and we now know who will be joining the lucky gentleman in his California palace. According to a Variety report, NBC streaming service Peacock has now revealed the entire main cast of its upcoming dramatic reboot of beloved comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air simply titled Bel-Air, and it looks to be packed with talent and quite a few fresh faces.

At the helm of Bel-Air is Jabari Banks, a young actor from West Philadelphia who will be portraying Will in what will be his first acting role ever. In addition to Banks, the new cast includes Adrian Holmes (At That Age, V Wars) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within, Atlanta) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx) as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks, and Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run) as Geoffrey. Also joining the series is Jordan L. Jones (Rel, Snowfall) as Will’s friend Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair, What If) as Will’s on-and-off-again love interest Lisa.

Bel-Air is based on a viral video of the same name that was created by Morgan Cooper back in 2019. In the four-minute long video, Cooper reimagines the story of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as an intense drama with a much darker tone than the original series. Following the success of the clip, Peacock gave the show a two-season order, stating the reboot would be a serialized one-hour drama set in modern-day America that leans into the show’s original premise: “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.”

While original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Will Smith is attached as one of Bel-Air‘s executive producers, there has been no word on if he or any other former cast members will make an appearance in the upcoming reboot. As of right now, the series’ does not have a release date.