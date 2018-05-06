BBC / Netflix

Peaky Blinders is a massive hit for BBC Two, but rumors have persisted that the upcoming fifth season of the gangster show will be its last. Even with a Netflix deal creating another huge fanbase State-side. Thankfully, series creator Steven Knight has confirmed that the show will last well beyond the fifth season he’s writing now, with lead actor Cillian Murphy ready to do more in a sixth and seventh season. “We are definitely doing six and we will probably do seven,” he told the Birmingham Press Club. “We’ve talked to Cillian Murphy and he’s all for it, and the rest of the principal cast are in for it.”

It’s a good time to be a fan of newsboy hats. Especially if you’re into gangsters pressuring unions for protection money while dancing. Along with the news that Peaky Blinders is going to be around for at least a few more seasons, Knight confirmed that a ballet version of his story is in the works.

“I had a meeting with Ballet Rambert who want to do Peaky Blinders – The Ballet. I’m saying ‘why not?’ I wasn’t supposed to say anything about it, but I don’t mind talking about things.“

A ballet version of the violent tale would certainly be interesting, considering it’s a ballet and not a straight-up musical adaptation. Considering the popularity of Blinders, it would probably bring in a swath of new fans that are looking for some impressive athleticism in their post-Great War gangster dramas.

(Via The Independent/Birmingham Press Club)