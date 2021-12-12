Warning: This post contains a major spoiler about the first episode of And Just Like That…

The first episode of the Sex and the City revival ended with a bang: Big bit it. The wealthy spouse played by Chris Noth thought that by hopping on his Peloton, he was paving the way for a long and healthy life. Instead he suffered a fatal heart attack, leaving Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) a widow. It was a surprise to everyone, from the media, who fell for some well-planted fake-outs, to the exercise bike company itself. But it looks like they’ve already found a quick and funny form of damage control.

On Sunday, a mere four days after the first two episodes of And Just Like That… dropped on HBO Max, Peloton’s social media account had another surprise: They’d already made a new commercial referencing Big’s Peloton-assisted death. And it even stars no less than Noth himself.

“To new beginnings,” Noth tells a woman as they nestle on the couch in front of a roaring fire. “Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.” But he’s not referring to that. He’s referring to the Peloton placed right behind them. A narrator then reminds viewers that exercising is a good way to prevent what happened to Big. “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation,” he says, adding that it reduces risk of cardiovascular diseases while strengthening the heart.

Peloton brass okayed the use of their products on And Just Like That…, but they were not aware that one of their bikes would feature in a major onscreen death. After the episode dominated the news (and their stock plummeted) they put out a statement. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” the company said in a statement to US Weekly. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”