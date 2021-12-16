(SPOILERS from Sex And The City revival And Just Like That… will be found below.)

Last week, Peloton teamed up with Chris Noth (with a savvy assist from Ryan Reynolds) for an ad that was meant to quell controversy after And Just Like That… killed off Mr. Big immediately following a weekly cigar and a ride on the exercise bike. In the aftermath of that stunning scene, Peloton was compelled to quickly issue a statement, and the company was reportedly unaware that the bike would be used in such a way.

Coincidentally or not, Peloton’s stock took a nose dive following that series premiere, and the team-up appeared to be another quick joint save by Peloton and Reynolds, who previously did their thing after the “Peloton Girl” fiasco. And now, both Peloton and Ryan Reynolds are reacting to another situation — the surfacing of sexual assault allegations (as published by The Hollywood Reporter) from two women against Noth.

As THR reports, Peloton and Reynolds have quietly deleted the ad from their social media accounts. Likewise, the original YouTube video link is a dead one. From THR:

Peloton has removed a viral ad starring Chris Noth from its social media accounts following sexual assault allegations made against the actor in a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter. Actor Ryan Reynolds, whose Maximum Effort marketing company produced the ad, has likewise deleted it from his Twitter account.

As THR originally reported, two women (known as “Lily” and “Zoe” to protect their privacy) have come forward with accusations of sexual assault (which they claim happened in 2004 and 2015, when they were both 25 years old) against Noth. The details of their allegations can be read here, and Noth maintains that the “encounters were consensual.” He added, “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out.” Both Lily and Zoe spoke with THR months ago after they say their trauma was stirred up by the build up to And Just Like That…‘s impending release.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)