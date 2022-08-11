Heading into its third season, Pennyworth has made the jump from Epix to HBO Max and with that move comes a name change that has people laughing their butts off on social media. The show is now titled, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, just to make it clear that the prequel series is about the famous butler who works for Batman.

The name change was revealed in the Season 3 trailer where it looks like things are going to pop off for Alfred and Batman’s parents, who are also in the show, but apparently didn’t merit a mention in the title. Maybe next season! Via IGN:

The official plot synopsis for Season Three, which will run ten episodes, reveals a new time period and how things have changed since viewers last saw Alfred and the Waynes: “Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.”

Considering Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler isn’t the most subtle for a TV series, people have been dunking on the name change on Twitter as well as reacting to the fact that the show not only exists, but somehow has been running for three whole seasons. Then again, it’s now a DC Comics project on HBO Max, which is not the safest place to be these days.

You can see some of the Pennyworth reactions below:

apparently there's a tv show that follows batman's butler in world war 2 and what the fuck is going on with the guy on the left pic.twitter.com/8tzfzXvk0b — Casey Malone (@CaseyMalone) August 9, 2022

The new title is PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGINS OF BATMAN'S BUTLER and no I am not joking this is not a parody of a title it's the real thing https://t.co/BJWlu4CxM9 — David Chen (@davechensky) August 10, 2022

Sure am glad they made it CLEAR. I thought it was bout that Pennyworth who is Oliver Queens butler! https://t.co/TKQxQuMddz — Jack Sharpe 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 Supports 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JackJacksharpe5) August 10, 2022

PENNYWORTH IS ALREADY ON SEASON THREE? THIS IS NOT A NEW SHOW????? — yehu (@comicyehu) August 11, 2022

I'm so sorry for everyone on the team of Pennyworth that had to sit and listen to marketing force them to add a subtitle to the name. pic.twitter.com/MjLFgxsGAg — Ryan Higgins (@RyanHigginsRyan) August 10, 2022

Liz Lemon voice: Pennyworth?

Jack Donaghy voice: The Origins of Batman’s Butler — Lenny Burnham – abolish ICE, abolish the police (@lennyburnham) August 10, 2022

you laugh but the rejected title was "Pennyworth: You know, as in Alfred? Batman's Butler. This is Batman related! Please watch" — Sage Hyden / Just Write (@sagehyden) August 10, 2022

PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGINS OF BATMAN’S BUTLER, WHO IS NAMED ALFRED PENNYWORTH. ACTUALLY YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW THAT BATMAN IS BRUCE WAYNE, WHO BECAME A BILLIONAIRE VIGILANTE BECAUSE HIS PARENTS GOT KILLED, WHICH YOU CAN WATCH IN ANY OF THE OTHER BATMAN MEDIA AVAILABLE ON HB- https://t.co/reUuLTJ3Xb — samcorb (@samcorb) August 11, 2022

Anytime I hear about Pennyworth, I immediately think of this snl joke pic.twitter.com/BXfl9kmZoP — Ricky (@theephantom17) August 10, 2022

*seeing new title* "W-what? Get outta town! Haha" — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) August 10, 2022

In light of the title change to the Pennyworth TV series, Warner Bros is now retroactively changing the titles to other beloved Batman projects. 😉 pic.twitter.com/WaHuI0RNsA — David Rose (@happydragondave) August 10, 2022

Just to give an example of why Pennyworth's new subtitle is so astonishingly bad is that "The Origin of Batman's Butler" doesn't really prepare you for the arc where Alfred's dad becomes a fascist cyborg that quotes Darth Vader. pic.twitter.com/WNQspKUx6U — Elvis Dutan (@the_snickman) August 10, 2022

'Batman's Butler: Pennyworth Origins' I SEO-ified the title even more for you WBD, this one is on the house. https://t.co/7kfnNdHipH — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) August 10, 2022

