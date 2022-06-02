Jason Mantzoukas has graduated from playing Tommy Lee’s penis on Hulu’s Pam & Tommy to playing Dionysis, god of wine on Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Variety reported several casting announcements for guest stars on the series based on Rick Riordan’s popular book series, including Mantzoukas. Megan Mullally of Will & Grace fame will Alecto/Mrs. Dodds, Percy’s strict math teacher. Mantzoukas will play Dionysus/Mr. D., the “irritable and sarcastic” wine god who runs Camp Half Blood, a camp for demigods. Walker Scobell is set to play Percy Jackson, and lead the show with co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Jeffries. The Percy Jackson series is a separate entity from the film franchise including Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013). The film series starred Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson and Alexandra Daddario.

Variety also reports that Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, and Timm Sharp are set to recur on the Disney+ series. Disney describes the Percy Jackson series as “the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

There is no release date yet, but the casting announcements indicate that production is nigh, so we can probably expect the series to premiere sometime in 2023.

