We don’t usually share 16-second teasers for a limited series based on a character who was created in the 1930s, but we’ll make an exception for Perry Mason.

HBO’s Perry Mason has a killer cast, led by Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), John Lithgow, and Shea Whigham; also, the brief teaser was shared in the thirstiest way possible. “Matthew Rhys can peek into my window any night of the week,” HBO’s official account tweeted, which, can you blame them?

Matthew Rhys can peek into my window any night of the week. A closer look at #PerryMasonHBO is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zwH58hqGcW — HBO (@HBO) April 14, 2020

Robert Downey, Jr., who’s producing the series through his and his wife Susan’s Team Downey production company, got in on the fun, too, tweeting, “I know it’s Tuesday because I’m still wearing my Sunday pajamas. I ALSO know a way to get an exclusive sneak peek at PERRY MASON. All my love, DSB (double-scrub Bob).” Here’s more:

[T]he reimagined Perry Mason is set in 1932 Los Angeles. While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong! Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the limited series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Perry Mason premieres later this year.