HBO just dropped a gritty new trailer for its upcoming Perry Mason series. While the main focus is obviously Matthew Rhys as the title character, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is a captivating presence as Sister Alice, the fiery, evangelical leader of the Radiant Assembly of God whose sermons are broadcast across the country, making her a powerful force to reckon with.

Judging by the trailer, Sister Alice’s church is knee-deep in city-wide corruption that only Rhys’ Mason can untangle as he navigates his way through crooked cops and systematic injustices in 1930s Los Angeles. Also, Shea Whigham shows up, and who doesn’t love Shea Whigham?

Here’s the official synopsis for Perry Mason:

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Alongside Rhys, Maslany, and Wigham, the rest of the cast includes John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick.

Perry Mason premieres June 21 on HBO.

(Via HBO)