Famous Cameos You May Not Have Noticed On ‘The Adventures Of Pete & Pete’

Nickelodeon’s beautifully absurd and life-affirming show, The Adventures of Pete & Pete , boasted a regular cast of captivating characters. There was the older, introspective Pete Wrigley [Michael C. Maronna], the sassy young Pete [Danny Tamberelli], the somewhat manic Artie, the strongest man in the world [Toby Huss], the wonderfully sweet Ellen [Alison Fanelli], and the most romantic bus driver of all time, Stu Benedict [Damian Young].

The show’s creators, Will McRobb and Chris Viscardi, also put together an impressive cast of cameos who acted as characters in the eccentric world of Wellsville (state mysteriously never mentioned). Here are the famous faces you may have not recognized at the time.

Janeane Garofalo

In the role of Ms. Brackett, Janeane Garofalo plays a smug teacher in the teacher’s lounge who is reading My Life as Poem and cackles after saying “Let the substituting begin!”

J.K. Simmons

In the last episode of Pete & Pete, Big Pete needs a haircut from Barber Dan, as played by J.K. Simmons, whom he describes as “the guy who has been cutting my hair for years and still doesn’t say a word to me. He just cuts and cuts and cuts.” But when he learns that Dan is a nut about quality footwear, Pete brings up the subject, and Dan opens up to an insane degree. Dan laughs like a fool, and they begin chugging the comb sanitation liquid together like old pals.

LL Cool J

LL Cool J plays the hip teacher Mr. Throneberry in the episode where Little Pete avoids going to school by saying he has food poisoning. Mr. Throneberry, and the rest of the teachers, rejoice over the news that he will not be at school and celebrate as though they are on a Hawaiian vacation.

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi played a reoccurring role as Ellen’s father, as well as the school principal. In one episode he goes to prank war with the Pete’s dad Don Wrigley, resulting in the creation of a mini Steve Buscemi doll.

Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop acts as Nona’s [Michelle Trachtenberg] overprotective father. In a touching episode, he serenades her at the school dance.