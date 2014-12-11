Famous Cameos You May Not Have Noticed On ‘The Adventures Of Pete & Pete’

The show’s creators, Will McRobb and Chris Viscardi, also put together an impressive cast of cameos who acted as characters in the eccentric world of Wellsville (state mysteriously never mentioned). Here are the famous faces you may have not recognized at the time.
Janeane Garofalo
In the role of Ms. Brackett, Janeane Garofalo plays a smug teacher in the teacher’s lounge who is reading My Life as Poem and cackles after saying “Let the substituting begin!”
J.K. Simmons
In the last episode of Pete & Pete, Big Pete needs a haircut from Barber Dan, as played by J.K. Simmons, whom he describes as “the guy who has been cutting my hair for years and still doesn’t say a word to me. He just cuts and cuts and cuts.” But when he learns that Dan is a nut about quality footwear, Pete brings up the subject, and Dan opens up to an insane degree. Dan laughs like a fool, and they begin chugging the comb sanitation liquid together like old pals.
LL Cool J
LL Cool J plays the hip teacher Mr. Throneberry in the episode where Little Pete avoids going to school by saying he has food poisoning. Mr. Throneberry, and the rest of the teachers, rejoice over the news that he will not be at school and celebrate as though they are on a Hawaiian vacation.
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi played a reoccurring role as Ellen’s father, as well as the school principal. In one episode he goes to prank war with the Pete’s dad Don Wrigley, resulting in the creation of a mini Steve Buscemi doll.
Iggy Pop
Iggy Pop acts as Nona’s [Michelle Trachtenberg] overprotective father. In a touching episode, he serenades her at the school dance.
TBH, this show was my introduction to a lot of these people. Pete and Pete was probably the only thing I looked forward to watching on Sundays. Still listening to the soundtrack over 20 years later.
And still waiting for them release season 3 on DVD already.
Iggy Pop sang in an episode? That’s pretty cool.
is it weird that I remembered Iggy Pop but completely forgot Michelle Trachtenburg played his daughter
Just means you were raised right. And at the precise historical moment to watch the best show ever.
Favorite episode? Mine is Yellow Fever. It can be viewed here: [youtu.be]
Little Pete had Martin Van Buren up his nose! I think the Breeders also played as the band during a high school dance in an episode, and there is an episode with a brief cameo from Hunter S. Thompson. I got the DVDs as a Christmas gift a few years back.
It was definitely Dwight Eisenhower. I even remember him exclaiming “IKE!”
And it wasn’t the Breeders, it was Luscious Jackson. Big Pete falls in love with one of the band members.
@gerzenstein YES! I think it was the plaque candy kid who got Martin Van Buren stuck in his nose previously… and right Luscious Jackson. I stand by the Hunter S. Thompson cameo though.
I think by David Johansen you mean Buster Poindexter, right?
What about Adam West?
There’s a difference between a cameo and an actual guest starring role. I keep seeing these articles about “Cameo” appearances that go on to say it was a recurring guest spot or how an episode revolved around a character someone played. A cameo is just an actor popping up very briefly, possibly for a quick cheap gag or just sitting in the back of the scene.
If the guy has more than 5 minutes of screen time on a half hour show, that’s a guest spot.
You missed Richard Edson, who played the school janitor in at least a few episodes I believe. Richard is not only a great character actor known for his roles in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (garage attendant who steals the Ferrari, Good Morning Vietnam and Platoon among others, but was also the original drummer for Sonic Ypurh.
FYI, they filmed this in and around Essex County, NJ.
Have every episode. Probably will have a Pete and Pete marathon this weekend! :)